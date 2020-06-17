6200 Garden Rose Path

Amenities

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/4mwKH5l7088 **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Northeast Austin

YEAR BUILT: 2015



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Excellent access to freeways, shopping, restaurants

- Open living room, dining and kitchen

- 3 large bedrooms

- Downstairs private office

- Huge master suite!

- Master bathroom with double vanity

- Washer/Dryer included



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable.

- No smoking in the unit. Please go outside.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **