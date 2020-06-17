6200 Garden Rose Path

Amenities
**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/4mwKH5l7088 **
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Northeast Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2015
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Excellent access to freeways, shopping, restaurants
- Open living room, dining and kitchen
- 3 large bedrooms
- Downstairs private office
- Huge master suite!
- Master bathroom with double vanity
- Washer/Dryer included
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets negotiable.
- No smoking in the unit. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **