Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:53 PM

6200 Garden Rose Path

6200 Garden Rose Path · No Longer Available
Location

6200 Garden Rose Path, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/4mwKH5l7088 **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Northeast Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2015

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Excellent access to freeways, shopping, restaurants
- Open living room, dining and kitchen
- 3 large bedrooms
- Downstairs private office
- Huge master suite!
- Master bathroom with double vanity
- Washer/Dryer included

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable.
- No smoking in the unit. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 Garden Rose Path have any available units?
6200 Garden Rose Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 6200 Garden Rose Path currently offering any rent specials?
6200 Garden Rose Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 Garden Rose Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 6200 Garden Rose Path is pet friendly.
Does 6200 Garden Rose Path offer parking?
Yes, 6200 Garden Rose Path offers parking.
Does 6200 Garden Rose Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6200 Garden Rose Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 Garden Rose Path have a pool?
No, 6200 Garden Rose Path does not have a pool.
Does 6200 Garden Rose Path have accessible units?
No, 6200 Garden Rose Path does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 Garden Rose Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 6200 Garden Rose Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6200 Garden Rose Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 6200 Garden Rose Path does not have units with air conditioning.

