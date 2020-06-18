All apartments in Austin
620 South 1st Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:52 PM

620 South 1st Street

620 South 1st Street · (512) 588-3890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Recently updated 2 bed/1 bath condo in perfect location! Walk to ACL, SXSW, Downtown Austin, major employers, and more! Property is nestled off the street with ample vegetation. All stainless steel appliances and designer lighting throughout. Sliding barn doors lead you into the master with tile flooring throughout. Custom entertainment center/bookcase in the living room. Washer and dryer included! 3D tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aoZxbfiTEBK&brand=0
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 South 1st Street have any available units?
620 South 1st Street has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 620 South 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
620 South 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 South 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 620 South 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 620 South 1st Street offer parking?
No, 620 South 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 620 South 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 South 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 South 1st Street have a pool?
No, 620 South 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 620 South 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 620 South 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 620 South 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 South 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 South 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 South 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
