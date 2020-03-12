62 Rainey St

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!
Let's say for arguments sake that you've recently acquired some super powers (don't worry, we won't dive into the sordid details of how you got them). And that these powers turn out to be powers that make you quite effective at solving some our generation's greatest threats. Like crippling student loans debt, "tapas" style restaurants that are really just excuses to serve you tiny portions of food, and figuring out which new Netflix show to start binging on.
These new powers of yours have made you the talk of the town, and your bank account justly reflects the immense value you've created. Now you need a dwelling that is befitting of your newfound fame and fortune. Well, you've found the right place.
Apartment Amenities
9' Ceilings
Exposed Ceilings
Floor-to-ceiling Windows
Loft-style Homes
Open Floor Plan
Wood Flooring
Dishwasher
Dual Vanity
Espresso Cabinets
Granite Countertops
Walk-in Shower
Built-in Desk
City View
Downtown View
Lake View
Patio / Balcony
Solar Shades
Upgraded Lighting
Air Conditioning
Carpet in Bedrooms
Washer and Dryer
Community Amenities
Fitness Center
Running / Bike Path Nearby
Swimming Pool
Yoga Studio
BBQ Grills
Billiards
Club Room
Demonstration Kitchen
Business Center
Complimentary Coffee Bar
Concierge
Highrise
High Walk Score
Package Receiving
Garage Parking