Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

62 Rainey St

62 Rainey Street · (512) 877-4008
Location

62 Rainey Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
yoga
Apartment Amenities

9' Ceilings

Exposed Ceilings

Floor-to-ceiling Windows

Loft-style Homes

Open Floor Plan

Wood Flooring

Dishwasher

Dual Vanity

Espresso Cabinets

Granite Countertops

Walk-in Shower

Built-in Desk

City View

Downtown View

Lake View

Patio / Balcony

Solar Shades

Upgraded Lighting

Air Conditioning

Carpet in Bedrooms

Washer and Dryer

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Fitness Center

Running / Bike Path Nearby

Swimming Pool

Yoga Studio

BBQ Grills

Billiards

Club Room

Demonstration Kitchen

Business Center

Complimentary Coffee Bar

Concierge

Highrise

High Walk Score

Package Receiving

Garage Parking

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Rainey St have any available units?
62 Rainey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 Rainey St have?
Some of 62 Rainey St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Rainey St currently offering any rent specials?
62 Rainey St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Rainey St pet-friendly?
No, 62 Rainey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 62 Rainey St offer parking?
Yes, 62 Rainey St does offer parking.
Does 62 Rainey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 Rainey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Rainey St have a pool?
Yes, 62 Rainey St has a pool.
Does 62 Rainey St have accessible units?
Yes, 62 Rainey St has accessible units.
Does 62 Rainey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Rainey St has units with dishwashers.
