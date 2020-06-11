All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
619 Hammack DR
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:58 AM

619 Hammack DR

619 Hammack Drive · No Longer Available
Location

619 Hammack Drive, Austin, TX 78752
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
Great Location in charming Central Austin! Charming home with wood floors and tile flooring throughout, no carpet. Abundance of natural light. Kitchen is spacious with gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator & plenty of counter space. Washer and Dryer are included. Large backyard with storage shed & spacious wooden deck perfect for entertaining & barbecuing. Near Threadgills, Michi Ramen, Stiles Switch & Lamar Bus Line. Convenient to Crestview Station/MetroRail for ease of access to Downtown and UT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Hammack DR have any available units?
619 Hammack DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Hammack DR have?
Some of 619 Hammack DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Hammack DR currently offering any rent specials?
619 Hammack DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Hammack DR pet-friendly?
No, 619 Hammack DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 619 Hammack DR offer parking?
Yes, 619 Hammack DR offers parking.
Does 619 Hammack DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 Hammack DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Hammack DR have a pool?
No, 619 Hammack DR does not have a pool.
Does 619 Hammack DR have accessible units?
Yes, 619 Hammack DR has accessible units.
Does 619 Hammack DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Hammack DR has units with dishwashers.
