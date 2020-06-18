All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

618 West 51st Street, Unit 104

618 W 51st St · No Longer Available
Location

618 W 51st St, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
This unit is one of a great four-plex. The open floor plan makes it really feel like home. You could not ask for a better location. Located in central Austin within walking distance to bars, restaurants and grocery stores!

Call us today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 West 51st Street, Unit 104 have any available units?
618 West 51st Street, Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 West 51st Street, Unit 104 have?
Some of 618 West 51st Street, Unit 104's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 West 51st Street, Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
618 West 51st Street, Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 West 51st Street, Unit 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 West 51st Street, Unit 104 is pet friendly.
Does 618 West 51st Street, Unit 104 offer parking?
No, 618 West 51st Street, Unit 104 does not offer parking.
Does 618 West 51st Street, Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 West 51st Street, Unit 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 West 51st Street, Unit 104 have a pool?
No, 618 West 51st Street, Unit 104 does not have a pool.
Does 618 West 51st Street, Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 618 West 51st Street, Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 618 West 51st Street, Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 West 51st Street, Unit 104 does not have units with dishwashers.

