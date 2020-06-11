All apartments in Austin
612 Park Place #305

612 Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

612 Park Place, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
online portal
612 Park Place #305 Available 08/15/20 Excellent Roommate Floorplace, Washer/Dryer Included, Location Location Location! - Great condo close to UT Law School. Recently remodeled to include wood floors. Close to restaurants, bars, shops, coffee shops and much more! Water/trash included in rent price.

To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour

Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:

-No Animals Permitted
-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).
-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)
-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval
-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)
-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal
-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal
-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4505797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Park Place #305 have any available units?
612 Park Place #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Park Place #305 have?
Some of 612 Park Place #305's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Park Place #305 currently offering any rent specials?
612 Park Place #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Park Place #305 pet-friendly?
No, 612 Park Place #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 612 Park Place #305 offer parking?
No, 612 Park Place #305 does not offer parking.
Does 612 Park Place #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 Park Place #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Park Place #305 have a pool?
No, 612 Park Place #305 does not have a pool.
Does 612 Park Place #305 have accessible units?
No, 612 Park Place #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Park Place #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Park Place #305 does not have units with dishwashers.

