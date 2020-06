Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

This is a beautiful home in a great south Austin neighborhood. Split floor plan, one story cozy home with 3 beds/2 baths/ 2 car garage. Well maintained and extremely clean! New flooring and paint throughout. Open backyard with an abundance of nature backing to a trail! You're going to love this home.



(RLNE5690659)