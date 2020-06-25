6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1

Amenities
Be the first to live in this brand new, stunning modern open plan home! Stained concrete floors, high ceilings, sliding glass doors and stainless appliances. Washer/dryer included. Keyless entry and wired for security camera at front door. Gorgeous bathrooms with deep tubs. Off-street parking. Grass and blinds coming soon! By Montopolis and Riverside, walk to Roy Guerrero Park. No pets.
Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment. Lawn care is $43.30/month.
Note: This is the back unit of this property.
Security deposit $2050. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Contact us to schedule a showing.