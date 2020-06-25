All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 23 2019 at 11:56 PM

6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1

6101 Club Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6101 Club Terrace, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
key fob access
Be the first to live in this brand new, stunning modern open plan home! Stained concrete floors, high ceilings, sliding glass doors and stainless appliances. Washer/dryer included. Keyless entry and wired for security camera at front door. Gorgeous bathrooms with deep tubs. Off-street parking. Grass and blinds coming soon! By Montopolis and Riverside, walk to Roy Guerrero Park. No pets.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment. Lawn care is $43.30/month.

Note: This is the back unit of this property.

Security deposit $2050. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1 have any available units?
6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1 have?
Some of 6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1 offers parking.
Does 6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1 have a pool?
No, 6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6101 Club Terrace #2 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
