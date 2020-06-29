All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

609 E. 43rd St. B

609 East 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

609 East 43rd Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hancock

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
online portal
609 E. 43rd St. B Available 08/01/20 Quiet Duplex in Hyde Park for Pre-lease! - Upgraded unit located at the end of a quiet street just steps away from restaurants and bars. Large patio and wet weather creek on property. Hyde Park duplex tucked away at the end of the street. Waller Creek right out in back. Great privacy. 4/2. Great roommate floor plan. W/D included. Nice fenced in area - good for relaxing Walk to nearby restaurants, bakery, bars, park, etc. If needed, 1 block from UT shuttle.

To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour

Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:

-No Animals Permitted
-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).
-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)
-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval
-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)
-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal
-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal
-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4506686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 E. 43rd St. B have any available units?
609 E. 43rd St. B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 E. 43rd St. B have?
Some of 609 E. 43rd St. B's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 E. 43rd St. B currently offering any rent specials?
609 E. 43rd St. B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 E. 43rd St. B pet-friendly?
No, 609 E. 43rd St. B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 609 E. 43rd St. B offer parking?
No, 609 E. 43rd St. B does not offer parking.
Does 609 E. 43rd St. B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 E. 43rd St. B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 E. 43rd St. B have a pool?
No, 609 E. 43rd St. B does not have a pool.
Does 609 E. 43rd St. B have accessible units?
No, 609 E. 43rd St. B does not have accessible units.
Does 609 E. 43rd St. B have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 E. 43rd St. B does not have units with dishwashers.

