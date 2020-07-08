605 W. Elizabeth St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7425df206a ---- Thoughtfully updated 1940s bungalow in desirable Bouldin Creek! Custom cabinets, granite counters, updated bathrooms, appliances, energy efficient upgrades. Home has unique touches including exposed beam in living room and antique doors in master. Great decks for entertaining in front and back of house and large backyard w/ irrigation system and custom cedar fence. Walking distance to S. First restaurants and shopping. This is a must see! New refrigerator will be installed prior to start of lease. Easy parking w/ room for at least 2 cars off the street. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.