Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:47 AM

605 W. Elizabeth St.

605 West Elizabeth Street · No Longer Available
Location

605 West Elizabeth Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7425df206a ---- Thoughtfully updated 1940s bungalow in desirable Bouldin Creek! Custom cabinets, granite counters, updated bathrooms, appliances, energy efficient upgrades. Home has unique touches including exposed beam in living room and antique doors in master. Great decks for entertaining in front and back of house and large backyard w/ irrigation system and custom cedar fence. Walking distance to S. First restaurants and shopping. This is a must see! New refrigerator will be installed prior to start of lease. Easy parking w/ room for at least 2 cars off the street. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 W. Elizabeth St. have any available units?
605 W. Elizabeth St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 W. Elizabeth St. have?
Some of 605 W. Elizabeth St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 W. Elizabeth St. currently offering any rent specials?
605 W. Elizabeth St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 W. Elizabeth St. pet-friendly?
No, 605 W. Elizabeth St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 605 W. Elizabeth St. offer parking?
Yes, 605 W. Elizabeth St. offers parking.
Does 605 W. Elizabeth St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 W. Elizabeth St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 W. Elizabeth St. have a pool?
No, 605 W. Elizabeth St. does not have a pool.
Does 605 W. Elizabeth St. have accessible units?
No, 605 W. Elizabeth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 605 W. Elizabeth St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 W. Elizabeth St. does not have units with dishwashers.

