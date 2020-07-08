6020 Halton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities community garden parking playground pool bbq/grill garage new construction tennis court

Brand New Beautiful Home on an oversized corner lot. Award winning Prosper ISD. This home features 3 bedrooms plus a study that is big enough to be a room with a door. Upgraded kitchen with granite tops and 42in. cabinets with lots of storage space. Very impressive and open concept living room overlooks the huge backyard. Community pool, tennis court, community garden where you can enjoy getting free herbs of all sorts. Beautiful playground and bbq area too. This house is in a great community to enjoy your family grow!