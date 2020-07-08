All apartments in Austin
6020 Halton Drive

6020 Salton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6020 Salton Drive, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
tennis court
Brand New Beautiful Home on an oversized corner lot. Award winning Prosper ISD. This home features 3 bedrooms plus a study that is big enough to be a room with a door. Upgraded kitchen with granite tops and 42in. cabinets with lots of storage space. Very impressive and open concept living room overlooks the huge backyard. Community pool, tennis court, community garden where you can enjoy getting free herbs of all sorts. Beautiful playground and bbq area too. This house is in a great community to enjoy your family grow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 Halton Drive have any available units?
6020 Halton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6020 Halton Drive have?
Some of 6020 Halton Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 Halton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6020 Halton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 Halton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6020 Halton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6020 Halton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6020 Halton Drive offers parking.
Does 6020 Halton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6020 Halton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 Halton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6020 Halton Drive has a pool.
Does 6020 Halton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6020 Halton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 Halton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6020 Halton Drive has units with dishwashers.

