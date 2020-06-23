All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
6017 Kelsing Cove
6017 Kelsing Cove

6017 Kelsing Cove · No Longer Available
Location

6017 Kelsing Cove, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Perched on a hill in a quiet cul-de-sac with tons of trees; Mission style front door, Kitchen & all baths feature granite counters with under-mount sinks,Gourmet kitchen offers abundance of counter space & storage, master bath features double vanities, separate shower, garden tub & heat lamp over shower towel off area to provide warmth on cold mornings! Game room upstairs wired for surround sound, Catch some breezes on the large back patio that overlooks the terraced backyard, or on the 2nd story balcony!
***NOTE: pictured furniture included!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6017 Kelsing Cove have any available units?
6017 Kelsing Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6017 Kelsing Cove have?
Some of 6017 Kelsing Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6017 Kelsing Cove currently offering any rent specials?
6017 Kelsing Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6017 Kelsing Cove pet-friendly?
No, 6017 Kelsing Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6017 Kelsing Cove offer parking?
Yes, 6017 Kelsing Cove does offer parking.
Does 6017 Kelsing Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6017 Kelsing Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6017 Kelsing Cove have a pool?
No, 6017 Kelsing Cove does not have a pool.
Does 6017 Kelsing Cove have accessible units?
No, 6017 Kelsing Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 6017 Kelsing Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6017 Kelsing Cove has units with dishwashers.
