6017 Kelsing Cove

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Perched on a hill in a quiet cul-de-sac with tons of trees; Mission style front door, Kitchen & all baths feature granite counters with under-mount sinks,Gourmet kitchen offers abundance of counter space & storage, master bath features double vanities, separate shower, garden tub & heat lamp over shower towel off area to provide warmth on cold mornings! Game room upstairs wired for surround sound, Catch some breezes on the large back patio that overlooks the terraced backyard, or on the 2nd story balcony!

***NOTE: pictured furniture included!

Perched on a hill in a quiet cul-de-sac with tons of trees; Mission style front door, Kitchen & all baths feature granite counters with under-mount sinks,Gourmet kitchen offers abundance of counter space & storage, master bath features double vanities, separate shower, garden tub & heat lamp over shower towel off area to provide warmth on cold mornings! Game room upstairs wired for surround sound, Catch some breezes on the large back patio that overlooks the terraced backyard, or on the 2nd story balcony!