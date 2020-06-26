All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

6015 Ponca Street · No Longer Available
Location

6015 Ponca Street, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

google fiber
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
google fiber
Great Duplex near Downtown! - Great house in a fantastic location and quiet neighborhood just a short drive from downtown Austin. House has concrete floors downstairs and new wood floors upstairs. The house interior has recently been painted and new window blinds have been installed throughout. Nice sized backyard with privacy fence. Property is already wired for Google Fiber.

(RLNE3270887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Ponca Street, #A have any available units?
6015 Ponca Street, #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 6015 Ponca Street, #A currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Ponca Street, #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Ponca Street, #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 6015 Ponca Street, #A is pet friendly.
Does 6015 Ponca Street, #A offer parking?
No, 6015 Ponca Street, #A does not offer parking.
Does 6015 Ponca Street, #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6015 Ponca Street, #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Ponca Street, #A have a pool?
No, 6015 Ponca Street, #A does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Ponca Street, #A have accessible units?
No, 6015 Ponca Street, #A does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Ponca Street, #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 6015 Ponca Street, #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 Ponca Street, #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 6015 Ponca Street, #A does not have units with air conditioning.

