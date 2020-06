Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool fireplace accessible

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking pool

Great two story 4 bedroom home in desirable Village at Western Oaks. Recent updates to kitchen and baths. Floors are a beautiful wood grain with a great fireplace in the family room. Close to Dick Nichols Park that has a large pool, pavilion, and hiking/biking trails. Circle C Park has hiking trails, 6 soccer fields, sport courts and tree shaded playscape.