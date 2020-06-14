All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:01 AM

600 BARWOOD PARK

600 Barwood Park · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Barwood Park, Austin, TX 78753
Georgian Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Live in vibrant North Austin, just minutes from downtown in a beautiful community nestled on 19 acres of expertly manicured grounds and mature live oaks. It is so quiet at the picnic areas and sparkling pool, you would never believe that it's located right off IH-35. Going to work or coming home is no longer an ordeal. Enjoy easy access to major employers, UT and The Domain! Lease this great deal before it's too late! Call today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 BARWOOD PARK have any available units?
600 BARWOOD PARK has a unit available for $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 600 BARWOOD PARK currently offering any rent specials?
600 BARWOOD PARK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 BARWOOD PARK pet-friendly?
No, 600 BARWOOD PARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 600 BARWOOD PARK offer parking?
No, 600 BARWOOD PARK does not offer parking.
Does 600 BARWOOD PARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 BARWOOD PARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 BARWOOD PARK have a pool?
Yes, 600 BARWOOD PARK has a pool.
Does 600 BARWOOD PARK have accessible units?
No, 600 BARWOOD PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 600 BARWOOD PARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 BARWOOD PARK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 BARWOOD PARK have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 BARWOOD PARK does not have units with air conditioning.
