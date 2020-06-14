600 BARWOOD PARK

Amenities

recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Live in vibrant North Austin, just minutes from downtown in a beautiful community nestled on 19 acres of expertly manicured grounds and mature live oaks. It is so quiet at the picnic areas and sparkling pool, you would never believe that it's located right off IH-35. Going to work or coming home is no longer an ordeal. Enjoy easy access to major employers, UT and The Domain! Lease this great deal before it's too late! Call today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.