All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5909 Cary Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5909 Cary Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5909 Cary Drive

5909 Cary Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Allandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5909 Cary Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Allandale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming single story white stone Allandale home has 2 bedrooms and a large study that could be used as an extra living space. SS appliances,, granite counters. Updated bath with dual vanities. Beautiful wood floors and blinds. NEST thermostat & recess lighting. AMAZING 600 sq. ft. pavilion outback great for entertaining and you can even park under it! Sprinkler system, & private yard. Nice landscaping. New washer and dryer comes with. Super desirable and convenient location! Professionally managed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 Cary Drive have any available units?
5909 Cary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5909 Cary Drive have?
Some of 5909 Cary Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5909 Cary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5909 Cary Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 Cary Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5909 Cary Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5909 Cary Drive offer parking?
No, 5909 Cary Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5909 Cary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5909 Cary Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 Cary Drive have a pool?
No, 5909 Cary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5909 Cary Drive have accessible units?
No, 5909 Cary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 Cary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5909 Cary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Feliz
1804 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
Woodway Village
4600 Nuckols Crossing Road
Austin, TX 78744
Farmhouse
10801 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Hillside Creek
1730 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
District 53
600 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78747
Volume 2
2604 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin