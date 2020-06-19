5909 Cary Drive

Amenities
This charming single story white stone Allandale home has 2 bedrooms and a large study that could be used as an extra living space. SS appliances,, granite counters. Updated bath with dual vanities. Beautiful wood floors and blinds. NEST thermostat & recess lighting. AMAZING 600 sq. ft. pavilion outback great for entertaining and you can even park under it! Sprinkler system, & private yard. Nice landscaping. New washer and dryer comes with. Super desirable and convenient location! Professionally managed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.