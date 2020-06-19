5909 Cary Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming single story white stone Allandale home has 2 bedrooms and a large study that could be used as an extra living space. SS appliances,, granite counters. Updated bath with dual vanities. Beautiful wood floors and blinds. NEST thermostat & recess lighting. AMAZING 600 sq. ft. pavilion outback great for entertaining and you can even park under it! Sprinkler system, & private yard. Nice landscaping. New washer and dryer comes with. Super desirable and convenient location! Professionally managed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.