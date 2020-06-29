5901 Jacob Glen

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 1 story, 3 bed/2 full bath home on large corner lot. Great open floor plan w/ updated laminate flooring and paint! Large vaulted ceiling and fireplace in living room! Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, shaker cabinets, stainless appliances! Refrigerator included! Large master bedroom w/ bathroom suite attached! Very convenient to grocery, shopping, and dining! Perfect location w/ easy access to Mopac Blvd, and Toll road 45!

Amazing 1 story, 3 bed/2 full bath home on large corner lot. Great open floor plan w/ updated laminate flooring and paint! Large vaulted ceiling and fireplace in living room! Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, shaker cabinets, stainless appliances! Refrigerator included! Large master bedroom w/ bathroom suite attached! Very convenient to grocery, shopping, and dining! Perfect location w/ easy access to Mopac Blvd, and Toll road 45!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.