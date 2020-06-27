Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5810 Avery Island Ave. Available 07/25/19 Charming 3/2/2 with Private Fenced Backyard! - Easy access to 183, 45, MoPac, and Parmer. Only 5 Miles to The Domain and 15 Miles to downtown Austin. HEB and other retail less than 1/2 mile away!



Make ready in progress- repainting interior and upgrading sheet vinyl to ceramic tile!



** Application instructions and documents can be found at WWW.KVAINC.COM/TENANTS Contact our office to schedule a showing at 512-343-6990x104 or email REALESTATE@KVAINC.COM **



(RLNE5004668)