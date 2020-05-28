5719 Steven Creek Way

Amenities

South East Austin - S 183/Airport Blvd Area - Beautiful two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 living areas, 2 master suits, 2 car garage home located in a really special piece of the hottest part of East Austin. Conveniently located between downtown Austin and ABIA with easy access to Hwy 183. Near Boggy Creek Greenbelt, Govalle Park and the Walnut Creek Trail System (Bike path from Austin to Manor). Fresh paint, 2 in blinds, ceiling fans. Tile floors in kitchen, breakfast and 1/2 bath. New carpet & vinyl plank in other areas. First floor master suite, family room opens to breakfast area and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, courtesy refrigerator, laundry area has courtesy washer & dryer. Second floor features large family/game room, extra-large second master suite, full bath and 3rd bedroom. Privacy fenced back yard, patio. Professionally managed.



Smoking: No

Pet friendly (No exotic pets, or dangerous/aggressive dog breeds)

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

HVAC Filter Program delivers high quality filters to front door bi-monthly for $ 12 a month



