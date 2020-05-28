All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

5719 Steven Creek Way

5719 Steven Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

5719 Steven Creek Way, Austin, TX 78721
Johnston Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
South East Austin - S 183/Airport Blvd Area - Beautiful two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 living areas, 2 master suits, 2 car garage home located in a really special piece of the hottest part of East Austin. Conveniently located between downtown Austin and ABIA with easy access to Hwy 183. Near Boggy Creek Greenbelt, Govalle Park and the Walnut Creek Trail System (Bike path from Austin to Manor). Fresh paint, 2 in blinds, ceiling fans. Tile floors in kitchen, breakfast and 1/2 bath. New carpet & vinyl plank in other areas. First floor master suite, family room opens to breakfast area and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, courtesy refrigerator, laundry area has courtesy washer & dryer. Second floor features large family/game room, extra-large second master suite, full bath and 3rd bedroom. Privacy fenced back yard, patio. Professionally managed.

Smoking: No
Pet friendly (No exotic pets, or dangerous/aggressive dog breeds)
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
HVAC Filter Program delivers high quality filters to front door bi-monthly for $ 12 a month

(RLNE5156253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5719 Steven Creek Way have any available units?
5719 Steven Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5719 Steven Creek Way have?
Some of 5719 Steven Creek Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5719 Steven Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
5719 Steven Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5719 Steven Creek Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5719 Steven Creek Way is pet friendly.
Does 5719 Steven Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 5719 Steven Creek Way offers parking.
Does 5719 Steven Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5719 Steven Creek Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5719 Steven Creek Way have a pool?
No, 5719 Steven Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 5719 Steven Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 5719 Steven Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5719 Steven Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5719 Steven Creek Way does not have units with dishwashers.
