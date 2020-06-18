5718 W. Parmer Lane

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
Tasteful classical music fills the air of your new apartment as you finishing the last touches on that sweet portobello mushroom glaze that will dress that nice hunky piece of steak you got from whole foods down the road. "Perfect!" you say in glee, as the sauce has reached it's perfect balance of sweetness, salinity, and umami. Then all of a sudden, a magic frog dressed in kingly attire appears in front of you, exasperated. "You! You are the one I've been looking for!" You stand there confused wondering which bag of mushrooms you used for that sauce.
Apartment Amenities
Gourmet Kitchens with Stainless Steel Appliances
Wood Plank Flooring throughout the Kitchen and Living Room
Granite Kitchen Islands and Countertops
Oversized Windows
Garden Tubs or Glass-Enclosed Walk-In Showers
Dual Vanities
In-Home Washer and Dryer
Private Patios and Balconies
Community Amenities
10 Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment at The Domain
Pet Park
Resort-Style Pool with Cabanas
Covered Outdoor Fireplace and Fire Pit
Grilling Stations
24-Hour Premier Fitness Center with Free Weights and Cardio Equipment
Cyber Café and Resident Club Room
Yoga Room
Game Lounge with Billiards
Private Conference Room
Gated Vehicle Access
Storage Closets Available
After Hours Package Concierge
Complimentary Coffee Bar
Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program
Online Payments Available
Wi-Fi Hotspots in Amenity Areas
Resident Social Events
Onsite 24-hour Emergency Maintenance
Onsite Management
Recycling