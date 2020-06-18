5718 W. Parmer Lane

Amenities

Tasteful classical music fills the air of your new apartment as you finishing the last touches on that sweet portobello mushroom glaze that will dress that nice hunky piece of steak you got from whole foods down the road. "Perfect!" you say in glee, as the sauce has reached it's perfect balance of sweetness, salinity, and umami. Then all of a sudden, a magic frog dressed in kingly attire appears in front of you, exasperated. "You! You are the one I've been looking for!" You stand there confused wondering which bag of mushrooms you used for that sauce.



Apartment Amenities



Gourmet Kitchens with Stainless Steel Appliances



Wood Plank Flooring throughout the Kitchen and Living Room



Granite Kitchen Islands and Countertops



Oversized Windows



Garden Tubs or Glass-Enclosed Walk-In Showers



Dual Vanities



In-Home Washer and Dryer



Private Patios and Balconies



Community Amenities



10 Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment at The Domain



Pet Park



Resort-Style Pool with Cabanas



Covered Outdoor Fireplace and Fire Pit



Grilling Stations



24-Hour Premier Fitness Center with Free Weights and Cardio Equipment



Cyber Café and Resident Club Room



Yoga Room



Game Lounge with Billiards



Private Conference Room



Gated Vehicle Access



Storage Closets Available



After Hours Package Concierge



Complimentary Coffee Bar



Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program



Online Payments Available



Wi-Fi Hotspots in Amenity Areas



Resident Social Events



Onsite 24-hour Emergency Maintenance



Onsite Management



Recycling







