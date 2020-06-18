All apartments in Austin
5718 W. Parmer Lane
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:49 PM

5718 W. Parmer Lane

5718 West Parmer Lane · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5718 West Parmer Lane, Austin, TX 78727

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Tasteful classical music fills the air of your new apartment as you finishing the last touches on that sweet portobello mushroom glaze that will dress that nice hunky piece of steak you got from whole foods down the road. "Perfect!" you say in glee, as the sauce has reached it's perfect balance of sweetness, salinity, and umami. Then all of a sudden, a magic frog dressed in kingly attire appears in front of you, exasperated. "You! You are the one I've been looking for!" You stand there confused wondering which bag of mushrooms you used for that sauce.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Gourmet Kitchens with Stainless Steel Appliances

Wood Plank Flooring throughout the Kitchen and Living Room

Granite Kitchen Islands and Countertops

Oversized Windows

Garden Tubs or Glass-Enclosed Walk-In Showers

Dual Vanities

In-Home Washer and Dryer

Private Patios and Balconies

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

10 Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment at The Domain

Pet Park

Resort-Style Pool with Cabanas

Covered Outdoor Fireplace and Fire Pit

Grilling Stations

24-Hour Premier Fitness Center with Free Weights and Cardio Equipment

Cyber Café and Resident Club Room

Yoga Room

Game Lounge with Billiards

Private Conference Room

Gated Vehicle Access

Storage Closets Available

After Hours Package Concierge

Complimentary Coffee Bar

Windsor Gold Resident Discount Program

Online Payments Available

Wi-Fi Hotspots in Amenity Areas

Resident Social Events

Onsite 24-hour Emergency Maintenance

Onsite Management

Recycling

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 W. Parmer Lane have any available units?
5718 W. Parmer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5718 W. Parmer Lane have?
Some of 5718 W. Parmer Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5718 W. Parmer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5718 W. Parmer Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 W. Parmer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5718 W. Parmer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5718 W. Parmer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5718 W. Parmer Lane does offer parking.
Does 5718 W. Parmer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5718 W. Parmer Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 W. Parmer Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5718 W. Parmer Lane has a pool.
Does 5718 W. Parmer Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 5718 W. Parmer Lane has accessible units.
Does 5718 W. Parmer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5718 W. Parmer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
