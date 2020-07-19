5708 Fence Row

Amenities

The finishing touches are almost done on this south Austin home. Almost every surface in this home has been refinished and many upgrades have been done. The kitchen is gorgeous and great for cooking. The wide open living room with vaulted ceilings is great for hanging out with the family or entertaining. Both bathrooms have been remodeled and have come out wonderful. The fenced in yard and tile floors make this a great house for pet owners. ($200 pet deposit) Rent is $1600, security deposit is $1600. Call/text Luke for a showing 512-766-5047