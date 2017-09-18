All apartments in Austin
5705 Parkwood Drive
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

5705 Parkwood Drive

5705 Parkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5705 Parkwood Drive, Austin, TX 78735
East Oak Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious remodeled 4 bedroom located in a quiet Oak Hill neighborhood with a private backyard and patio area. Large bedrooms and great storage in all these closets! All new flooring, ceiling fans, fresh paint, new counter tops, new appliances. 2 car garage - NO HOA - Some Pets are OK!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 Parkwood Drive have any available units?
5705 Parkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5705 Parkwood Drive have?
Some of 5705 Parkwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 Parkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5705 Parkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 Parkwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5705 Parkwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5705 Parkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5705 Parkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 5705 Parkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5705 Parkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 Parkwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5705 Parkwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5705 Parkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5705 Parkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 Parkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5705 Parkwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
