5705 Parkwood Drive

Amenities
Spacious remodeled 4 bedroom located in a quiet Oak Hill neighborhood with a private backyard and patio area. Large bedrooms and great storage in all these closets! All new flooring, ceiling fans, fresh paint, new counter tops, new appliances. 2 car garage - NO HOA - Some Pets are OK!
