5705 Diehl Trail
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:30 AM

5705 Diehl Trail

5705 Diehl Trail · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5705 Diehl Trail, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
Built in 2017, this community has all the latest and greatest features you won't find elsewhere like keyless smartphone entry and interior USB ports. The construction and interior appliances are eco-friendly and the location is ideal, close to the Apple campus. Community amenities include: Fitness Studio with top-of-the-line equipment Pool with sunning deck Entertainment Pavilion Cyber Lounge with print station and Wi-Fi access Outdoor entertainment spaces with fire pit and natural gas barbecue grills Complimentary Wi-Fi in common areas Elevators Telephone controlled entry system Gated community with controlled access parking Trash and recyclable trash chutes for the apartment homes Non-smoking apartment community Pet Park Inside you'll find a washer and dryer, a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen with Energy-Star appliances, quartz counters, walk-in closets, wood blinds, dual pane windows and much more. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 Diehl Trail have any available units?
5705 Diehl Trail has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5705 Diehl Trail have?
Some of 5705 Diehl Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 Diehl Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5705 Diehl Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 Diehl Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5705 Diehl Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5705 Diehl Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5705 Diehl Trail does offer parking.
Does 5705 Diehl Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5705 Diehl Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 Diehl Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5705 Diehl Trail has a pool.
Does 5705 Diehl Trail have accessible units?
No, 5705 Diehl Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 Diehl Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5705 Diehl Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
