5704 Chesterfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

NO YARD CARE - ALL UPDATED HOME WITH BONUS ROOM - IDYLLIC LANDSCAPE - Must See - Charming Upgraded Vintage Home - Close to Downtown. Energy Star Certified. Granite Counter Tops, Center Island, Double Oven, Copper Faucet, Maytag and LG Appliances, Chair Rail, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Upstairs Small Room-Possible Office or Media Room, Cedar Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom, Tiled Shower, Double Sink, Hardwood Floors, Large Bedrooms, Ceiling Fans, Beautiful Landscaped Backyard with Water Fountain and Wooden Deck, Very Private, Outside Storage Room. No Yard work! Come see.



(RLNE2329664)