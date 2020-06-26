All apartments in Austin
5704 Chesterfield Avenue
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

5704 Chesterfield Avenue

5704 Chesterfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5704 Chesterfield Avenue, Austin, TX 78752

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
NO YARD CARE - ALL UPDATED HOME WITH BONUS ROOM - IDYLLIC LANDSCAPE - Must See - Charming Upgraded Vintage Home - Close to Downtown. Energy Star Certified. Granite Counter Tops, Center Island, Double Oven, Copper Faucet, Maytag and LG Appliances, Chair Rail, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Upstairs Small Room-Possible Office or Media Room, Cedar Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom, Tiled Shower, Double Sink, Hardwood Floors, Large Bedrooms, Ceiling Fans, Beautiful Landscaped Backyard with Water Fountain and Wooden Deck, Very Private, Outside Storage Room. No Yard work! Come see.

(RLNE2329664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 Chesterfield Avenue have any available units?
5704 Chesterfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5704 Chesterfield Avenue have?
Some of 5704 Chesterfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 Chesterfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5704 Chesterfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 Chesterfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5704 Chesterfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5704 Chesterfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 5704 Chesterfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5704 Chesterfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5704 Chesterfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 Chesterfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 5704 Chesterfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5704 Chesterfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5704 Chesterfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 Chesterfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5704 Chesterfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
