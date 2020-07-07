5616 Wagon Train Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Solar panels = energy savings! Super clean, remodeled and freshly painted home with an amazing, serene park-like backyard. Large live oaks provide ample shade. Wide-open layout with working gas fireplace. High ceilings and beautiful wood floors. Separate office space or reading/media room. Low maintenance zero-scape front year to be maintained. Easy access to MoPac, 290 and 71. Shopping, Central Market and lots of Parks close by. Professionally Managed. Apply Online. Pet Fees Non-Refundable.

