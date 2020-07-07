All apartments in Austin
5616 Wagon Train Road

5616 Wagon Train Road · No Longer Available
Location

5616 Wagon Train Road, Austin, TX 78749
West Oak Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Solar panels = energy savings! Super clean, remodeled and freshly painted home with an amazing, serene park-like backyard. Large live oaks provide ample shade. Wide-open layout with working gas fireplace. High ceilings and beautiful wood floors. Separate office space or reading/media room. Low maintenance zero-scape front year to be maintained. Easy access to MoPac, 290 and 71. Shopping, Central Market and lots of Parks close by. Professionally Managed. Apply Online. Pet Fees Non-Refundable.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 Wagon Train Road have any available units?
5616 Wagon Train Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5616 Wagon Train Road have?
Some of 5616 Wagon Train Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5616 Wagon Train Road currently offering any rent specials?
5616 Wagon Train Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 Wagon Train Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5616 Wagon Train Road is pet friendly.
Does 5616 Wagon Train Road offer parking?
No, 5616 Wagon Train Road does not offer parking.
Does 5616 Wagon Train Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 Wagon Train Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 Wagon Train Road have a pool?
No, 5616 Wagon Train Road does not have a pool.
Does 5616 Wagon Train Road have accessible units?
No, 5616 Wagon Train Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 Wagon Train Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5616 Wagon Train Road does not have units with dishwashers.

