5616 S 1st ST 9

Amenities

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

Solar Panel & Energy-efficient in Creekside. Master down with open high ceiling floor plan that opens to stain concrete floors. 1 car garage with reserved parking pad to the right of the garage. Private backyard opens up to a park-like setting and community greenspace. Large master suite & gourmet kitchen with gas range. Minutes from St. Elmo District. Visitor parking in front of house.



(RLNE5488833)