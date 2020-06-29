5616 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78745 Garrison Park
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
guest parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
Solar Panel & Energy-efficient in Creekside. Master down with open high ceiling floor plan that opens to stain concrete floors. 1 car garage with reserved parking pad to the right of the garage. Private backyard opens up to a park-like setting and community greenspace. Large master suite & gourmet kitchen with gas range. Minutes from St. Elmo District. Visitor parking in front of house.
(RLNE5488833)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5616 S 1st ST 9 have any available units?
5616 S 1st ST 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5616 S 1st ST 9 have?
Some of 5616 S 1st ST 9's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and guest parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5616 S 1st ST 9 currently offering any rent specials?
5616 S 1st ST 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 S 1st ST 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5616 S 1st ST 9 is pet friendly.
Does 5616 S 1st ST 9 offer parking?
Yes, 5616 S 1st ST 9 offers parking.
Does 5616 S 1st ST 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 S 1st ST 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 S 1st ST 9 have a pool?
No, 5616 S 1st ST 9 does not have a pool.
Does 5616 S 1st ST 9 have accessible units?
No, 5616 S 1st ST 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 S 1st ST 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5616 S 1st ST 9 does not have units with dishwashers.