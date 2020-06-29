All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5616 S 1st ST 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5616 S 1st ST 9
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:39 AM

5616 S 1st ST 9

5616 South 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Garrison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5616 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
guest parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
Solar Panel & Energy-efficient in Creekside. Master down with open high ceiling floor plan that opens to stain concrete floors. 1 car garage with reserved parking pad to the right of the garage. Private backyard opens up to a park-like setting and community greenspace. Large master suite & gourmet kitchen with gas range. Minutes from St. Elmo District. Visitor parking in front of house.

(RLNE5488833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 S 1st ST 9 have any available units?
5616 S 1st ST 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5616 S 1st ST 9 have?
Some of 5616 S 1st ST 9's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and guest parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5616 S 1st ST 9 currently offering any rent specials?
5616 S 1st ST 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 S 1st ST 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5616 S 1st ST 9 is pet friendly.
Does 5616 S 1st ST 9 offer parking?
Yes, 5616 S 1st ST 9 offers parking.
Does 5616 S 1st ST 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 S 1st ST 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 S 1st ST 9 have a pool?
No, 5616 S 1st ST 9 does not have a pool.
Does 5616 S 1st ST 9 have accessible units?
No, 5616 S 1st ST 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 S 1st ST 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5616 S 1st ST 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Amber Oaks
9001 Amberglen Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Bluff Springs Townhomes
7100 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
Volume 5
2500 E 22nd St
Austin, TX 78722
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Burl Apartments
2414 Ventura Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Saddle Creek Apts
10801 Old Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
The Muse at SoCo
1007 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin