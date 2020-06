Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Tuscan inspired home in sought after Brentwood! Freshly painted, soaring ceilings and cozy fireplace with an abundance of natural light throughout. Beautiful wood flooring in master, gourmet kitchen & bfast area with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Utility room is spacious with a sink. Property features a two car garage and privately fenced yard with patio. Walk to endless dining and entertainment including Hat Creek/Phil's Icehouse & more on Burnet!