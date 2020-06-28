All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

5601 Wagon Train Cv

5601 Wagon Train Cove · No Longer Available
Location

5601 Wagon Train Cove, Austin, TX 78749
Village at Western Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
WagonTrain - Property Id: 149056

Beautiful 1 story 4Bed/2Bath cul-de-sac home with a backyard charm. An entertainers paradise with deck, trees and large private backyard!!
Easy access to Hwy290, MoPac, downtown
NEWLY REMODELED throughout - Kitchen, Master & Guest bathrooms
New kitchen appliances & bathroom/shower fixtures, Quartz counter tops, new floors, fresh paint
Energy efficient - recently installed SEER-16 HVAC, LED lights throughout
Big open living area with lots of natural light, large backyard with a deck
Close proximity to Costco/Whole Foods/HEB, tons of venues nearby - entertainment/shopping/eateries/fitness/pharmacy etc
Near Dick Nichols Park with lots of amenities (Swimming, Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, play scapes, trails)
https://austinparks.org/dick-nichols-district-park/
Highly desirable AISD schools
Yard maintenance & pest control INCLUDED. Move-in ready!

Will pay Realtor referral fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149056p
Property Id 149056

(RLNE5104784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 Wagon Train Cv have any available units?
5601 Wagon Train Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5601 Wagon Train Cv have?
Some of 5601 Wagon Train Cv's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 Wagon Train Cv currently offering any rent specials?
5601 Wagon Train Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 Wagon Train Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 5601 Wagon Train Cv is pet friendly.
Does 5601 Wagon Train Cv offer parking?
No, 5601 Wagon Train Cv does not offer parking.
Does 5601 Wagon Train Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 Wagon Train Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 Wagon Train Cv have a pool?
No, 5601 Wagon Train Cv does not have a pool.
Does 5601 Wagon Train Cv have accessible units?
No, 5601 Wagon Train Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 Wagon Train Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5601 Wagon Train Cv has units with dishwashers.
