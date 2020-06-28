5601 Wagon Train Cv

Amenities

Beautiful 1 story 4Bed/2Bath cul-de-sac home with a backyard charm. An entertainers paradise with deck, trees and large private backyard!!

Easy access to Hwy290, MoPac, downtown

NEWLY REMODELED throughout - Kitchen, Master & Guest bathrooms

New kitchen appliances & bathroom/shower fixtures, Quartz counter tops, new floors, fresh paint

Energy efficient - recently installed SEER-16 HVAC, LED lights throughout

Big open living area with lots of natural light, large backyard with a deck

Close proximity to Costco/Whole Foods/HEB, tons of venues nearby - entertainment/shopping/eateries/fitness/pharmacy etc

Near Dick Nichols Park with lots of amenities (Swimming, Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, play scapes, trails)

https://austinparks.org/dick-nichols-district-park/

Highly desirable AISD schools

Yard maintenance & pest control INCLUDED. Move-in ready!



