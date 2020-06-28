5601 Wagon Train Cv

Amenities
Beautiful 1 story 4Bed/2Bath cul-de-sac home with a backyard charm. An entertainers paradise with deck, trees and large private backyard!!
Easy access to Hwy290, MoPac, downtown
NEWLY REMODELED throughout - Kitchen, Master & Guest bathrooms
New kitchen appliances & bathroom/shower fixtures, Quartz counter tops, new floors, fresh paint
Energy efficient - recently installed SEER-16 HVAC, LED lights throughout
Big open living area with lots of natural light, large backyard with a deck
Close proximity to Costco/Whole Foods/HEB, tons of venues nearby - entertainment/shopping/eateries/fitness/pharmacy etc
Near Dick Nichols Park with lots of amenities (Swimming, Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, play scapes, trails)
https://austinparks.org/dick-nichols-district-park/
Highly desirable AISD schools
Yard maintenance & pest control INCLUDED. Move-in ready!
Will pay Realtor referral fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149056p
