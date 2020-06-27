5600 William Holland AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This stunning home is 2 years old, and has been gently lived in. It is updated and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and a rare 2 car garage. The master is located downstairs with dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. Upstairs are 2 secondary bedrooms with large walk in closets, and more than ample space in the guest bathroom. The kitchen is beautiful with an island perfect for gathering around and light blue glass tiles. The home has an open floor plan, with a big pantry, laundry room, and no carpet.