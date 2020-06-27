All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:50 PM

5600 William Holland AVE

5600 William Holland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5600 William Holland Ave, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This stunning home is 2 years old, and has been gently lived in. It is updated and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and a rare 2 car garage. The master is located downstairs with dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. Upstairs are 2 secondary bedrooms with large walk in closets, and more than ample space in the guest bathroom. The kitchen is beautiful with an island perfect for gathering around and light blue glass tiles. The home has an open floor plan, with a big pantry, laundry room, and no carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 William Holland AVE have any available units?
5600 William Holland AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5600 William Holland AVE have?
Some of 5600 William Holland AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 William Holland AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5600 William Holland AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 William Holland AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5600 William Holland AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5600 William Holland AVE offer parking?
Yes, 5600 William Holland AVE offers parking.
Does 5600 William Holland AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 William Holland AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 William Holland AVE have a pool?
No, 5600 William Holland AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5600 William Holland AVE have accessible units?
No, 5600 William Holland AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 William Holland AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5600 William Holland AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
