5501 Mulberry Mist CT

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Upgraded, newer & large 4 bedroom home in a gated community just 6 miles to Austin. This fun home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 living areas & a full 2 car garage! High ceilings & a functional open floor plan downstairs for the kitchen/dining & family room combination. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances with lots of space for storage. There is a small fenced yard off the kitchen w/ a deck. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms & a media/huge living room. Rental comes w/ washer/dryer & fridge.