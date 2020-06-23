All apartments in Austin
5501 Mulberry Mist CT
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 PM

5501 Mulberry Mist CT

5501 Mulberry Mist Court · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Mulberry Mist Court, Austin, TX 78744
McKinney

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Upgraded, newer & large 4 bedroom home in a gated community just 6 miles to Austin. This fun home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 living areas & a full 2 car garage! High ceilings & a functional open floor plan downstairs for the kitchen/dining & family room combination. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances with lots of space for storage. There is a small fenced yard off the kitchen w/ a deck. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms & a media/huge living room. Rental comes w/ washer/dryer & fridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Mulberry Mist CT have any available units?
5501 Mulberry Mist CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 Mulberry Mist CT have?
Some of 5501 Mulberry Mist CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 Mulberry Mist CT currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Mulberry Mist CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Mulberry Mist CT pet-friendly?
No, 5501 Mulberry Mist CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5501 Mulberry Mist CT offer parking?
Yes, 5501 Mulberry Mist CT offers parking.
Does 5501 Mulberry Mist CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5501 Mulberry Mist CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Mulberry Mist CT have a pool?
No, 5501 Mulberry Mist CT does not have a pool.
Does 5501 Mulberry Mist CT have accessible units?
No, 5501 Mulberry Mist CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Mulberry Mist CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 Mulberry Mist CT does not have units with dishwashers.
