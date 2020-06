Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace carpet

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home! Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Open floor plan that entertains well! Newer carpet in bedrooms, 'wood' floors & fireplace in living room. Recent roof in 2015. Owner will consider rent discount with 24 month lease. Front and rear yard are going to be redone by owner. Please note pics are from when house was occupied, now vacant. Great Home! Rent includes lawn care.