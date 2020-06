Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous brand new, never lived in, garage apartment corner of Duval and 55th. Tons of light, granite countertops, skylight in bathroom and walk in bedroom closet. Room on upper deck to sit outside and enjoy the views. Landscaping and fencing coming soon. Walking distance to Foreign & Domestic and other popular spots.