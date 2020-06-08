All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

5312 Agatha Circle

5312 Agatha Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5312 Agatha Circle, Austin, TX 78724

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Ultra Modern Multi Level Home With Easy Access To Downtown And Airport. - MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF A MONTHS RENT AT MOVE IN.Ultra modern multi level home with easy access to Downtown and Airport.Open split floor plan great for roommate or extended family.Full office with built in desk or 3rd cozy 3rd bed and bathroom connect on ground level,sitting area with built in shelving in upstairs mater suite and hardwood floors throughout.Unique patio views from each story with large fenced yard great for entertaining,grilling pets or kids.View additional here : https://www.seetheproperty.com/343992

(RLNE5360312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 Agatha Circle have any available units?
5312 Agatha Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5312 Agatha Circle have?
Some of 5312 Agatha Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 Agatha Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5312 Agatha Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 Agatha Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5312 Agatha Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5312 Agatha Circle offer parking?
No, 5312 Agatha Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5312 Agatha Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5312 Agatha Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 Agatha Circle have a pool?
No, 5312 Agatha Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5312 Agatha Circle have accessible units?
No, 5312 Agatha Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 Agatha Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5312 Agatha Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

