5312 Agatha Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Ultra Modern Multi Level Home With Easy Access To Downtown And Airport. - MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF A MONTHS RENT AT MOVE IN.Ultra modern multi level home with easy access to Downtown and Airport.Open split floor plan great for roommate or extended family.Full office with built in desk or 3rd cozy 3rd bed and bathroom connect on ground level,sitting area with built in shelving in upstairs mater suite and hardwood floors throughout.Unique patio views from each story with large fenced yard great for entertaining,grilling pets or kids.View additional here : https://www.seetheproperty.com/343992



(RLNE5360312)