All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5302 Indio Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5302 Indio Cove
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

5302 Indio Cove

5302 Indio Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5302 Indio Cove, Austin, TX 78745
Westgate

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Four-plex close to sunset valley. roomy 2/1, approx 800sf w/ large living area. Nice cul-de-sac living w/ lots of trees. Quiet, neighborhood full of young couples & young families. Open grassy area right next to the unit too. Just south of central market, with close-by shopping, restaurants, entertainment & so much more. Recently remodeled: updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, new windows, tile in living areas, & laminate wood flooring in bedrooms. W/D connections, gas and electric for dryer. Two closets in master, one w/ sliding mirror doors & other w/ open door design. sliding patio door off dining room w/ private porch. On-site parking. Pets ok with pet fee $300 refundable + $300 non-refundable for one dog/cat. additional fees for additional animals. *floor plan is approximate. Tenant responsible for utilities.

(RLNE5621508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5302 Indio Cove have any available units?
5302 Indio Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5302 Indio Cove have?
Some of 5302 Indio Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5302 Indio Cove currently offering any rent specials?
5302 Indio Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5302 Indio Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 5302 Indio Cove is pet friendly.
Does 5302 Indio Cove offer parking?
Yes, 5302 Indio Cove offers parking.
Does 5302 Indio Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5302 Indio Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5302 Indio Cove have a pool?
No, 5302 Indio Cove does not have a pool.
Does 5302 Indio Cove have accessible units?
No, 5302 Indio Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 5302 Indio Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 5302 Indio Cove does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
The Aspect
4900 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
Juniper Springs
3500 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Summer Grove
7905 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin