5302 Indio Cove

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Four-plex close to sunset valley. roomy 2/1, approx 800sf w/ large living area. Nice cul-de-sac living w/ lots of trees. Quiet, neighborhood full of young couples & young families. Open grassy area right next to the unit too. Just south of central market, with close-by shopping, restaurants, entertainment & so much more. Recently remodeled: updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, new windows, tile in living areas, & laminate wood flooring in bedrooms. W/D connections, gas and electric for dryer. Two closets in master, one w/ sliding mirror doors & other w/ open door design. sliding patio door off dining room w/ private porch. On-site parking. Pets ok with pet fee $300 refundable + $300 non-refundable for one dog/cat. additional fees for additional animals. *floor plan is approximate. Tenant responsible for utilities.



