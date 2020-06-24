All apartments in Austin
5301 Golden Canary Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5301 Golden Canary Lane

5301 Golden Canary Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5301 Golden Canary Ln, Austin, TX 78723
Pecan Springs Springdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available Now: Brand new 3 bed / 2.5 bath home located in the highly coveted 51 East - Brand new 3 bed / 2.5 bath home located in the highly coveted 51 East. Mozart floor plan. Beautiful finishes with a very open plan. Covered patio looking and small fenced yard. Large kitchen features ample cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a center island opening up to the living room. Upstairs is the spacious master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet, walk-in shower, and double vanity in the bathroom. Full size w/d included.

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
512-576-0288
Realty Austin

(RLNE4610654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Golden Canary Lane have any available units?
5301 Golden Canary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 5301 Golden Canary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Golden Canary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Golden Canary Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5301 Golden Canary Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5301 Golden Canary Lane offer parking?
No, 5301 Golden Canary Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5301 Golden Canary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 Golden Canary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Golden Canary Lane have a pool?
No, 5301 Golden Canary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5301 Golden Canary Lane have accessible units?
No, 5301 Golden Canary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Golden Canary Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 Golden Canary Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5301 Golden Canary Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5301 Golden Canary Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
