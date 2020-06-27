5300 Honey Dew TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Outstanding location with schools within walking distance! Enjoy the remodeled Master bath with granite, wood floors, and hard tile. Entertain on the large wood deck out back + yard. Beautiful built-ins and window seats add the perfect amount of charm in this spacious one story! Large family room adjacent to the kitchen allow for great visibility of guests and kids. All just minutes from the Shops at Arbor Trails! (Ice Maker in Fridge not working - tenant can bring their own, or maintain existing)