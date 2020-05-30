5203 Woodrow Ave,

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable Bungalow home in Trending Neighborhood. 2/1 Downtown Living at its Finest!!! Pre-Lease Now - Adorable Bungalow home in Trending Neighborhood. 2/1 Downtown Living at its Finest!!! Pre-Lease Now. This house is located in a super trendy neighborhood, walk/bike to the nearby restaurants, bars, and minutes from the heart of downtown. Tour today and find a beautiful walk-in shower, spacious bedrooms, with an open kitchen concept and lots of cabinet spaces. HUGE backyard with washer/dryer included.



Call us, we'd love to show you around. For more information call (512) 387-5567 or email coretta.mccarter@theleafgroup.com



(RLNE3363118)