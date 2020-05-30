All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

5203 Woodrow Ave,

5203 Woodrow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5203 Woodrow Avenue, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Bungalow home in Trending Neighborhood. 2/1 Downtown Living at its Finest!!! Pre-Lease Now - Adorable Bungalow home in Trending Neighborhood. 2/1 Downtown Living at its Finest!!! Pre-Lease Now. This house is located in a super trendy neighborhood, walk/bike to the nearby restaurants, bars, and minutes from the heart of downtown. Tour today and find a beautiful walk-in shower, spacious bedrooms, with an open kitchen concept and lots of cabinet spaces. HUGE backyard with washer/dryer included.

Call us, we'd love to show you around. For more information call (512) 387-5567 or email coretta.mccarter@theleafgroup.com

(RLNE3363118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 Woodrow Ave, have any available units?
5203 Woodrow Ave, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 5203 Woodrow Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
5203 Woodrow Ave, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 Woodrow Ave, pet-friendly?
Yes, 5203 Woodrow Ave, is pet friendly.
Does 5203 Woodrow Ave, offer parking?
No, 5203 Woodrow Ave, does not offer parking.
Does 5203 Woodrow Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5203 Woodrow Ave, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 Woodrow Ave, have a pool?
No, 5203 Woodrow Ave, does not have a pool.
Does 5203 Woodrow Ave, have accessible units?
No, 5203 Woodrow Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 Woodrow Ave, have units with dishwashers?
No, 5203 Woodrow Ave, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5203 Woodrow Ave, have units with air conditioning?
No, 5203 Woodrow Ave, does not have units with air conditioning.

