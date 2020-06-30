5203 Ledesma RD

Amenities

Spacious corner lot completely remodeled 3 bed home w/guest house. $3500/mo for both units.Main house 1444sf, $3200/mo. Guest house 450sf, $900/mo. (All bills paid for each, if leased separately, except TV/internet).This hidden gem is nestled in heart of Webberville neighborhood in happening E. Austin. Low maint. yard feat. 2 sep driveways for ample parking, w/secured automatic gates.Min. to popular E. side bars & restaurants, 5 min to downtown, Google, & Oracle.10 min to UT campus & FB,15 min to airport!