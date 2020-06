Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool ceiling fan bike storage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill bike storage

Come home to the Hyde Park area as a resident of these amazing apartments in central Austin. These recently renovated apartments stand out for their convenient location and elegant interiors and feature bay windows that bring natural light inside. Kitchens are equipped with new amenities and many have fashionable subway tile. The flooring is vinyl wood and each bedroom has a ceiling fan to keep things cool. On the weekend you can relax on the large pool deck or grill outside at the community outdoor kitchen area. Store your bike at one of the bike racks for a quick ride into downtown Austin. The ideal location also puts you close to the Central Market Shopping Center as well as the UT campus. Bring along your pets too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.