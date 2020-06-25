Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

511 Hearn Available 06/01/19 Charming! Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath close to Lady Bird Lake, Downtown, Many Restaurants - Very Close to Lady Bird Lake and the hike and bike trail, Deep Eddy pool! Charming Deep Eddy Cottage (large over 1300sf) with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, front porch and foyer entry, hardwoods, tall ceilings, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, indoor utility area, private fenced yard, off street parking in alley, large living area, long middle foyer separates living from bedrooms. Fenced yard. Next to Fabi & Rossi!



(RLNE2414739)