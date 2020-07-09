Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities new construction

5100 Leralynn Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 2013 Construction - 6 bed / 3 bath, top of the line finishes - This 2013 newly constructed 6 bed / 3 bath home is located just north of The University of Texas at Austin and directly across from the UT IM Fields. The unbelievable home features a very nice living / dining area, custom high-end kitchen with all appliances, washer / dryer, spacious bedrooms, gleaming wood floors, double sink bathroom upstairs. The exterior features an expansive covered porch. The UT Bus Stop is directly across the street providing easy access to campus.



Available August



Video Tour Links:

Part 1 of 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIGmbn7r7Jc

Part 2 of 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZa2phsYcZM



Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE2610788)