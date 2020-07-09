All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5100 Leralynn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5100 Leralynn Street
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

5100 Leralynn Street

5100 Leralynn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5100 Leralynn Street, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
5100 Leralynn Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 2013 Construction - 6 bed / 3 bath, top of the line finishes - This 2013 newly constructed 6 bed / 3 bath home is located just north of The University of Texas at Austin and directly across from the UT IM Fields. The unbelievable home features a very nice living / dining area, custom high-end kitchen with all appliances, washer / dryer, spacious bedrooms, gleaming wood floors, double sink bathroom upstairs. The exterior features an expansive covered porch. The UT Bus Stop is directly across the street providing easy access to campus.

Available August

Video Tour Links:
Part 1 of 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIGmbn7r7Jc
Part 2 of 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZa2phsYcZM

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2610788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Leralynn Street have any available units?
5100 Leralynn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 Leralynn Street have?
Some of 5100 Leralynn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Leralynn Street currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Leralynn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Leralynn Street pet-friendly?
No, 5100 Leralynn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5100 Leralynn Street offer parking?
No, 5100 Leralynn Street does not offer parking.
Does 5100 Leralynn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5100 Leralynn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Leralynn Street have a pool?
No, 5100 Leralynn Street does not have a pool.
Does 5100 Leralynn Street have accessible units?
No, 5100 Leralynn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Leralynn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5100 Leralynn Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Cannon Oaks
2302 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
422 At The Lake
422 W Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Copper Mill
10000 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin