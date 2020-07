Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit internet access

Awesome home only 4 miles from Cesar Chavez! - Home is located 4 miles to Cesar Chavez with a large backyard. Backyard has deck under two large pecan trees and a fire pit. There is also a composting area for those who like to garden, or enjoy curbside composting through the city of Austin. No carpet. Walking distance to The Yard (St Elmo Brewing Co, Still and the Spokesman Coffee). Internet included, all other bills paid by tenants.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5652289)