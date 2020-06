Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

507 East 54th Available 05/10/20 Great Home 2/1 78751 - Great home in the Highlands/North loop area. awesome location minutes from I-35, Hwy-290,

Many restaurants, Coffee shops, Grocery Stores, Dell Children's Hospital and many other great Landmarks.

This amazing home has Central A/C 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom, Connections for washer and dryer

garage and private yard.



If you'd like to tour the property.

Text or Call Rocio Rowell 512-520-7916



(RLNE2024080)