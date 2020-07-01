All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:39 AM

5005 Avenue G

5005 Avenue G · No Longer Available
Location

5005 Avenue G, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LUXURY & CHARISMA AT CASA ROSADA! This home has all the upgrades and personality you could want in Hyde Park. Central AC*Nest Thermostat*Wood Casement Dual Pane Windows w/ Inset Blinds*Modern Euro Kitchen*Marble Counters*Designer Cabinets*Stainless Appliances*Gas Range*Farm Sink*Tile Backsplash*Bamboo Floors NO CARPET*Modern Euro Style Bath*Fridge, Washer, Dryer Included*Green Shady Yard*Pet Friendly*WALK TO EVERYTHING
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Avenue G have any available units?
5005 Avenue G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 Avenue G have?
Some of 5005 Avenue G's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Avenue G currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Avenue G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Avenue G pet-friendly?
Yes, 5005 Avenue G is pet friendly.
Does 5005 Avenue G offer parking?
Yes, 5005 Avenue G offers parking.
Does 5005 Avenue G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5005 Avenue G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Avenue G have a pool?
No, 5005 Avenue G does not have a pool.
Does 5005 Avenue G have accessible units?
No, 5005 Avenue G does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Avenue G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5005 Avenue G has units with dishwashers.

