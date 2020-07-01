5005 Avenue G

Amenities
LUXURY & CHARISMA AT CASA ROSADA! This home has all the upgrades and personality you could want in Hyde Park. Central AC*Nest Thermostat*Wood Casement Dual Pane Windows w/ Inset Blinds*Modern Euro Kitchen*Marble Counters*Designer Cabinets*Stainless Appliances*Gas Range*Farm Sink*Tile Backsplash*Bamboo Floors NO CARPET*Modern Euro Style Bath*Fridge, Washer, Dryer Included*Green Shady Yard*Pet Friendly*WALK TO EVERYTHING
