All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 5004 Rowena Ave Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
5004 Rowena Ave Unit A
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

5004 Rowena Ave Unit A

5004 Rowena Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5004 Rowena Avenue, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
new construction
IDEAL CENTRAL LOCATION, NEW CONSTRUCTION - Bright open kitchen with quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, and lots of cabinets. Stylish master bedroom upstairs with vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, and lots of windows. Fridge, washer and dryer to be installed as well as 2" blinds throughout. Energy savings appliances: tankless water heater, mini split heat+cooling units. 2 car carport & private fenced backyard.
Ideal central location just North of Hyde Park. Close to the Triangle, shopping, lots of great Austin eateries.
Qualifications: good rental history, credit score over 650, and monthly income at least 3 times rent. Pets negotiable.
Apply online at: www.OurHousePropertyManagement.com

(RLNE5640490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Rowena Ave Unit A have any available units?
5004 Rowena Ave Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 Rowena Ave Unit A have?
Some of 5004 Rowena Ave Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Rowena Ave Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Rowena Ave Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Rowena Ave Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 5004 Rowena Ave Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 5004 Rowena Ave Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 5004 Rowena Ave Unit A offers parking.
Does 5004 Rowena Ave Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5004 Rowena Ave Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Rowena Ave Unit A have a pool?
No, 5004 Rowena Ave Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 5004 Rowena Ave Unit A have accessible units?
No, 5004 Rowena Ave Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Rowena Ave Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5004 Rowena Ave Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78731
Northland at the Arboretum
11500 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Lincoln Oaks
11700 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Penthouse
1801 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane
Austin, TX 78749
Canyon Resort at Great Hills
8701 Bluffstone Cv
Austin, TX 78759
IMT @ The Domain
3001 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin