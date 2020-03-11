5004 Rowena Ave Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking new construction

IDEAL CENTRAL LOCATION, NEW CONSTRUCTION - Bright open kitchen with quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, and lots of cabinets. Stylish master bedroom upstairs with vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, and lots of windows. Fridge, washer and dryer to be installed as well as 2" blinds throughout. Energy savings appliances: tankless water heater, mini split heat+cooling units. 2 car carport & private fenced backyard.

Ideal central location just North of Hyde Park. Close to the Triangle, shopping, lots of great Austin eateries.

Qualifications: good rental history, credit score over 650, and monthly income at least 3 times rent. Pets negotiable.

Apply online at: www.OurHousePropertyManagement.com



(RLNE5640490)