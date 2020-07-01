5004 Bluestar Dr

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in SW Austin's Circle C Ranch - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in SW Austin's Circle C Ranch ~ Large Open Living Area w/High Ceilings, Beautiful Tile Flooring & Fireplace ~ Updated Kitchen w/Granite Countertops & Stainless Appliances ~ Formal Dining & Breakfast Area ~ Game Room/2nd Living Area Upstairs w/Office Area ~ Dual Master's w/ Shared Bath ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Deck ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Near Mopac & Slaughter Ln ~ Walk to Wildflower Center ~ Schools, Shopping & Restaurants Nearby ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.



(RLNE5516887)