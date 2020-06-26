All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2019 at 12:07 AM

5004 Avenue H

5004 Avenue H · No Longer Available
Location

5004 Avenue H, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled home located in Hyde Park with no expense spared. Every available option imaginable has already been included. Some of these feautures include 16 SEER energy efficient ac unit, custom gourmet kitchen including oversized executive refrigerator. Large spacious backyard with electronic gate for additional parking. Wood floors & tile floors. Walk to UT Shuttle. Yard maintenance included in price
Renovated 2016
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Avenue H have any available units?
5004 Avenue H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 Avenue H have?
Some of 5004 Avenue H's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Avenue H currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Avenue H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Avenue H pet-friendly?
Yes, 5004 Avenue H is pet friendly.
Does 5004 Avenue H offer parking?
Yes, 5004 Avenue H offers parking.
Does 5004 Avenue H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Avenue H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Avenue H have a pool?
No, 5004 Avenue H does not have a pool.
Does 5004 Avenue H have accessible units?
No, 5004 Avenue H does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Avenue H have units with dishwashers?
No, 5004 Avenue H does not have units with dishwashers.
