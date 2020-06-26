5004 Avenue H

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly remodeled home located in Hyde Park with no expense spared. Every available option imaginable has already been included. Some of these feautures include 16 SEER energy efficient ac unit, custom gourmet kitchen including oversized executive refrigerator. Large spacious backyard with electronic gate for additional parking. Wood floors & tile floors. Walk to UT Shuttle. Yard maintenance included in price

Renovated 2016

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.