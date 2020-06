Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Freshly renovated ground floor unit with updated kitchen appliances and ceiling fans. Kitchen features all updated tile back splash, counters and cabinets with soft-close drawers. Neutral and fresh paint throughout and hard surface floors.



Just East of Mueller development, one mile to the Mueller market district with HEB, Torchy's, Starbucks and much more. Less than 10 minutes to UT or downtown!

4 unit multi-family home