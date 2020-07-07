All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 4 2019 at 10:22 PM

4908 Barkbridge Trail

4908 Barkbridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4908 Barkbridge Trail, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/444a6830fc ----
Spacious 2 Story Townhome with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Hard Tiled Floor in wet areas & Carpeted Bedrooms. , Nice size Yard & Large Trees; Near a huge greenbelt area! Newer Appliances. Newer Countertops in kitchen, spacious pantry and utility room. Large Master. 1 bedroom downstairs. Master and 2nd largest bedroom upstairs. Pet Friendly! No carpet anywhere!

$1399 Deposit/Move in processing
$1399 rent.

Pet fee $250 per pet, one time on move in.
$20 per month pet rent per pet.

AC filter change service included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 Barkbridge Trail have any available units?
4908 Barkbridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 4908 Barkbridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4908 Barkbridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 Barkbridge Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4908 Barkbridge Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4908 Barkbridge Trail offer parking?
No, 4908 Barkbridge Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4908 Barkbridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4908 Barkbridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 Barkbridge Trail have a pool?
No, 4908 Barkbridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4908 Barkbridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 4908 Barkbridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 Barkbridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4908 Barkbridge Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4908 Barkbridge Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4908 Barkbridge Trail has units with air conditioning.

