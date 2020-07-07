4908 Barkbridge Trail

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/444a6830fc ----

Spacious 2 Story Townhome with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Hard Tiled Floor in wet areas & Carpeted Bedrooms. , Nice size Yard & Large Trees; Near a huge greenbelt area! Newer Appliances. Newer Countertops in kitchen, spacious pantry and utility room. Large Master. 1 bedroom downstairs. Master and 2nd largest bedroom upstairs. Pet Friendly! No carpet anywhere!



$1399 Deposit/Move in processing

$1399 rent.



Pet fee $250 per pet, one time on move in.

$20 per month pet rent per pet.



AC filter change service included in the rent!