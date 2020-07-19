4906 Aberdeen Circle

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

South Austin Single Story - Move in Ready! - Enjoy this recently updated, single story home in South Austin! Ideally located with easy access to nearby shopping & major highways. The home itself features vinyl plank flooring throughout the common areas, carpeted bedrooms, a nicely updated kitchen & an easy floor plan! A guest bedroom features a built in desk. Make sure to look quick, as this home is sure to move fast!



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



