Home
/
Austin, TX
/
4906 Aberdeen Circle
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

4906 Aberdeen Circle

4906 Aberdeen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4906 Aberdeen Circle, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
South Austin Single Story - Move in Ready! - Enjoy this recently updated, single story home in South Austin! Ideally located with easy access to nearby shopping & major highways. The home itself features vinyl plank flooring throughout the common areas, carpeted bedrooms, a nicely updated kitchen & an easy floor plan! A guest bedroom features a built in desk. Make sure to look quick, as this home is sure to move fast!

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5021148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 Aberdeen Circle have any available units?
4906 Aberdeen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4906 Aberdeen Circle have?
Some of 4906 Aberdeen Circle's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4906 Aberdeen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4906 Aberdeen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 Aberdeen Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4906 Aberdeen Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4906 Aberdeen Circle offer parking?
No, 4906 Aberdeen Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4906 Aberdeen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4906 Aberdeen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 Aberdeen Circle have a pool?
No, 4906 Aberdeen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4906 Aberdeen Circle have accessible units?
No, 4906 Aberdeen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 Aberdeen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4906 Aberdeen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
